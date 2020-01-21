Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSB opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $507.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

FSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

