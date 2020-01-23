Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Franklin Financial Network has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of FSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,344. The company has a market cap of $502.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSB shares. Stephens started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?