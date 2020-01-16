Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 433,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,421. The company has a market cap of $502.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?