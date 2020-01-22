Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

