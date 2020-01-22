Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSB. Stephens started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Financial Network (FSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com