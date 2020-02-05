Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:FSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

