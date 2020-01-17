Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRAF opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Rzomp purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

