Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.76

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and traded as low as $36.43. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 5,587 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Rzomp bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $7,207,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

