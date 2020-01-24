Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Shares Down 0%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.12, approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000.

