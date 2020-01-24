Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.59, 749 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.48% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

