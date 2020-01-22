Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, approximately 2,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

