Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1771 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

