Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

