Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.48, 623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLLV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

