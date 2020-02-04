Franklin Resources’ (BEN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their sell rating on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 3,720,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,652. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio