Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $28.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,854,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after buying an additional 139,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 1,352,788 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

