Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 441,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,256. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

