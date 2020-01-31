Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Trading Up 5.5% Following Earnings Beat

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares were up 5.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.21, approximately 8,693,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 3,702,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

