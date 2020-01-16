Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSP. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com