Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 7.4%

Franklin Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Franklin Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

About Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

