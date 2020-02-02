Franks International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.50, 667,502 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 718,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $809.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Franks International by 1,288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Franks International by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franks International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

