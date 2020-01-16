Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.60 ($84.42). 105,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.48. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

