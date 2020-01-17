Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €71.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.50 ($90.12).

FRA opened at €72.72 ($84.56) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.46.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

