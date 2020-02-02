Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.15, 81,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 62,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 22.70%.

Freedom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?