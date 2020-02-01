Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

