Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $1.91 per share for the year.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

