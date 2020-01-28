Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Receives $13.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,201,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

