Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -384.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

