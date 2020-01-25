Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $12.32. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 57,226,616 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after buying an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds