Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE)’s stock price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 240,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 75,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Fremont Gold

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

