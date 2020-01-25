Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.05

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.05 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 121764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.54.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

