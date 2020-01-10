Frequency Electronics Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results Conference Call: Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 4:30 PM ET

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2020, ended October 31, 2019, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

This call is being webcast by Shareholder and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at . Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing . International callers may dial. Ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at (domestic), or (international), use pin 56885, for one week following the call. Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through March 12, 2020.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing (“SAASM”) capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for Electronic Warfare (“EW”) and added resources for state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website:

information:Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

Martin Bloch, Executive Chairman of the BoardTELEPHONE: ext.5000 WEBSITE: