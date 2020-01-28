Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

FEIM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane acquired 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 35,771 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $336,962.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 78,818 shares of company stock valued at $750,145. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

