Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.96

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $9.40. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 3,306 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $85.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

In other news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane bought 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,416 shares of company stock valued at $756,890 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

