Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

FREQ opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

