Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 6.3%

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $23.20, approximately 4,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 191,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

