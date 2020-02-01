Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.70 ($81.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.16 and a 200-day moving average of €64.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €76.68 ($89.16).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

