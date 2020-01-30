Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.35

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.35 and traded as high as $72.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $72.08, with a volume of 848,502 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?