Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.63

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.63 and traded as high as $37.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 7,563 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

