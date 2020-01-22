Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $44.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after buying an additional 643,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

