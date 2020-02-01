Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.90 ($65.00).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €46.13 ($53.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.38. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

