FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. ValuEngine raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 5,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

