Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $414,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 431.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?