Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $66.08 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $55,428.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 224,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 637,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

