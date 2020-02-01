Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.78 ($9.17).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 662.40 ($8.71) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 667.89. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

