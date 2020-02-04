Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. 406,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,259. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,715,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 931,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares during the period.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

