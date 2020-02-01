Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 406,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,599. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

