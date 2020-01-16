Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of FTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 1,790,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Frontier Communications has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Frontier Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 741,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 673,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Frontier Communications by 288.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,690,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

