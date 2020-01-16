Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.76). 61,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,227.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,081.33. The firm has a market cap of $525.31 million and a P/E ratio of 31.25. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In other news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?