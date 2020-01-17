Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,334.50 ($17.55) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,230.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,082.81. The firm has a market cap of $519.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

